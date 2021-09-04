Visakhapatnam railway station is well-connected to all parts of the country. Some of the long-distance trains in the country pass through this station. East Coast Railway has launched one more such train, which will be originating from Visakhapatnam and ending at Amritsar. This special train will be fitted with modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches, on the Bhubaneswar-Sambalpur-Bilaspur-Katni-Murwara-Jhansi-Agra Cantt.-New Delhi-Jalandhar route.

Train no. 08503 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar special will leave Visakhapatnam every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday at 12:25 AM and reach Amritsar at 10:50 PM, on the second day of its journey. This train will begin operating from 11 September 2021.

In the return direction, train no. 08504 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam special will leave Amritsar every Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday at 11:55 PM to reach Visakhapatnam at 9:40 PM, on the third day of its journey. This train will start its operations on 15 September 2021.

This special train between Visakhapatnam and Amritsar will run with LHB coaches, replacing the conventional coaches from earlier. This special train will have 17 LHB coaches, comprising of one second AC coach, 3 third AC coaches, 6 Sleeper Class coaches, 4 Second Class coaches, 1 AC Pantry Car and 2 Generator Motor Cars.

Stoppages:

This special train will stop at many major railway stations on its way to Amritsar from Visakhapatnam. The following are all the stoppages it will take in its journey:

Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Talcher, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda Road, Brajrajnagar, Raigarh, Kharsia, Sakti, Champa, Akatara, Bilaspur, Pendra Road, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni Murwara, Damoh, Saugor, Khurai, Bina Malkhedi, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Datia, Gwalior, Agra Cantt., Mathura, Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi, Ambala Cantt., Ludhiana, Jalandhar City and Beas.

This is the second direct train launched by East Coast Railway from Visakhapatnam to Amritsar, after train no. 18507/18508 Hirakud Express.

Along with Amritsar-bound passengers, this special train will also cater to the passengers going to Agra and New Delhi.