New Delhi, the nation’s capital, is quite far from Visakhapatnam (about 1,800 km) and the easiest as well as the cheapest way to travel is by rail. By road/bus, it’s an unimaginable nightmare while by air, it might take you just a few hours but can cost you a lot, especially if the tickets are booked at the last minute. True that the train journey from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi is no easy feat either but it’s the best option there is. And there are quite a few trains that you can pick for your Visakhapatnam to New Delhi rail journey.

Unlike Visakhapatnam, the national capital has quite a few railway stations. But there are two major ones that absorb most of the city’s railway traffic- New Delhi railway station and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. Trains from Visakhapatnam are available to both these stations and you can choose the train you want.

By rail, it takes about 1 day 8 hours for one to get from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi. Around 2 trains run from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi on a daily basis. There are about 3 weekly trains that you can pick from. The first train leaves as early as 6:25 AM in the morning while the last train from Visakhapatnam heading for New Delhi departs at 11:50 PM. In the times of Covid-19, 3 special trains are being run between Visakhapatnam and New Delhi.

Here are some important trains from Visakhapatnam that you can travel on to New Delhi.

#1 Train no. 12861 Link Daksin Express which leaves Visakhapatnam at 3:10 PM and arrives at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in New Delhi at 4:05 AM on Day 3 of the journey, taking about 37 hours. This train runs on a daily basis.

#2 Train no. 22415 AP Express is a daily superfast express that leaves Visakhapatnam at 8:35 AM and reaches New Delhi railway station at 7:05 PM on Day 2 of the journey, taking about 34 hours. This train also runs on a daily basis.

#3 Train no. 12803 Swarnajayanti Express which leaves Visakhapatnam at 8:20 AM and arrives at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station the next day at 5:10 PM, taking about 32 hours. This train runs on Monday and Friday in the week.

#4 Train no. 12807 Samta Express which leaves Visakhapatnam at 6:25 AM and reaches Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 4:45 PM the next day, taking about 34 hours. This train runs 4 times a week and is the earliest train to catch from Visakhapatnam for New Delhi.

#5 Train no. 18507 Hirakud Express departs from Visakhapatnam at 11:50 PM and reaches New Delhi railway station at 2:40 PM on the third day of the journey, taking about 38 hours to reach its destination. It runs on Monday, Thursday and Friday and is the last train you can catch for New Delhi.

Other than these 5 trains, there are also 3 Covid-19 special trains that are being run from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi, which are Visakhapatnam-New Delhi special (02805), Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin special (02887) and Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin spl (02851).

On your journey from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi, there are certain important railway stations that most trains stop at. These stations are Nagpur Junction, Itarsi Junction, Gwalior Junction, Agra Cantt railway station and Mathura Junction.

So, this is all the info you need to travel from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi by train. Wish you a safe journey!