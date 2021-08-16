When the weather turns good in the city, people want to go on a trip or spend the weekend at a relaxing place. While travelling might be difficult, in the present circumstances, there are resorts in Vizag where you can spend a peaceful weekend with your family or friends and get a much-needed break from the busy life. These resorts are ideal for people who want to rejuvenate themselves and get in touch with nature again. It’s not just that they get to stay in cosy rooms, away from all the noise, but also that they get to partake in many relaxing activities like meditation, trekking, and campfires. There are also spa facilities at these resorts where people can lose the tension and treat their bodies to a massage.

Here are some resorts in Vizag that you can visit for a peaceful weekend with your folks:

#1 Sai Priya Beach Resort

Address: Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam-530048

Facilities available: restaurants, bar, outdoor pool, sundeck, beach access.

#2 Bay Leaf Resort

Address: Beside Zoo Back Gate- Ocean Drive, Sagar Nagar, Beach Road, Visakhapatnam-530045

Facilities available: restaurant, spa, outdoor pool, garden with hammocks.

#3 Sunray Village Resort

Address: Near Savaravilli Auto Stand, NH-5 at Bhogapuram Kancheru Road, Visakhapatnam-535216

Facilities available: outdoor restaurant, barbecue, pools with waterslides, fish ponds, cycling course, tree plantation.

#4 Bheemili Resort

Address: Beach Rd, beside VUDA Park Lighthouse, Jalari Peta, Bheemili-531163

Facilities available: spa, outdoor pool, fitness centre, rooftop restaurant, sundeck.

#5 Radisson Blu Resort

Address: Beach Rd, Yendada, Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam-530045

Facilities available: restaurant, nightclub, boutique shopping, games room, fitness centre, outdoor pool, business centre.

#6 Palm Beach

Address: Beach Rd, Near VUDA Park, East Point Colony, Jalari Peta, Visakhapatnam-530023

Facilities available: restaurant, bars, fitness centre, spa, business centre.

If you’d prefer to stay at a hotel, here are all the major hotels at RK Beach road in Vizag.

Disclaimer: Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it’s vital to wear a mask, sanitise regularly and follow social distancing measures at these resorts in Vizag.