Sankranti is almost here, and so is Kanuma, the festival of cattle, celebrated on the third day of the Sankranti season. Seafood is an essential part of Sankranti celebrations in Vizag. One of the best things the city has to offer, along with its beautiful beaches and scenic tourist spots, is the seafood here. You can always expect to get fresh seafood in the City of Destiny throughout the year. Restaurants in Vizag have their own unique way of cooking and serving seafood that is best enjoyed with friends and family this festive season.

Here are some restaurants in Vizag that offer the best seafood to make Sankranti remarkable.

Zamindari Restaurant

This vintage restaurant inspired by the zamindari era gives you a royal dining experience with its interior and menu. It exclusively serves south Indian cuisine and offers the best seafood in town. Aritaku Kothimeera Chepa Fry, Crab Ghee Roast, and Peetala Talimpu are some dishes that are a must-try.

Location: Maharanipeta

Raju Gaari Dhaba

Looking for a place that serves authentic Andhra Food? This restaurant is the perfect place to go. Located near Rushikonda, this place serves the taste of Andhra on your plate. Vanjaram Fry, Fry Prawns, and Crab Fry are ever loved by the locals. The interior of the restaurant creates a fulfilling experience.

Location: Rushikonda

Waltair Kitchen

Waltair Fish kebab, Waltair Fish Tandoori Kebab, and Waltair Prawns Curry, as the name suggests, are the restaurants’ best-served dishes. Despite the busy location, the ambience of the restaurant is calm and perfect for a mid-day meal.

Location: Siripuram

Sai Priya Resorts

A resort by the beach is perfect for a day out with family this Sankranti. Some might even call it a mini Goa, which serves the finest seafood in Vizag. Chili Loose Prawns and Tandoori Fish are two dishes frequently savoured by the locals.

Location: Rushikonda

Athidhi Devo Bhava

As the name suggests, Athidhi Devo Bhava gives a fine dining experience to its customers with its delicious food and unique interior. Vanjaram Fry is their most loved dish and a must-try. The vibrant colours in the interior give a festive ambience, perfect for Sankranti.

Location: Pedda Waltair

Southern Foods

Southern Foods, as the name suggests, specializes in South Indian cuisine, loved by people for its unique interior, as they get to enjoy mouth-watering delicacies on an open rooftop. The seafood is rich with spices, and the Prawns Fry is a must-try. Dining here during Sankranti with your family will only make the festival extra special.

Location: Maddilapalem

