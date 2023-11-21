The holiday season is here, which calls for a little relaxation from the monotony of our day-to-day lives. Vizag gives you plenty of options to explore without having to travel miles away for a quick break. Whether it’s for a trip with your gang, a romantic getaway, or a quick breather, these places provide you with just what you are looking for. From enchanting forest resorts to breezy beach resorts, here are five staycations in and around Vizag.

Here is the list of places that offer rejuvenating staycations in and around Vizag.

The Andhra Art and Craft Hotel

Established in 2019, The Andhra Art and Craft Hotel, a wing of the Palm Beach hotels, is the world’s first handicraft hotel. The hotel graciously pays tribute to the rich culture and heritage of Andhra Pradesh. Art is craftily imbibed in every corner of the hotel in the form of murals, paintings, sculptures and interiors. Tholu Bommalata, Kalamkari, Budithi and Etikoppaka forms of art are featured in this hotel. The architecture of the hotel is stunning, with each room having a unique interior design and a private balcony. This aesthetically pleasing hotel also boasts of hosting a private beach, accessible only to its guests.

Location: Dr NTR Beach Rd, Jalari Peta, Visakhapatnam

Haritha Jungle Bells

Located amidst the scenic beauty of the Araku Valley, Jungle Bells offers a cosy cottage-style accommodation. The resort is a perfect choice if you want to enjoy some quiet time in the beautiful green forests. Araku tribal museum is a popular tourist attraction which is close to the resorts. Along with camping, trekking and birdwatching, there are also some adventure sports like rock climbing, spider web and tree-top horizontal ladder. Naturalists and your guides in the resort also teach you how to understand the language of the jungle and other traits of the flora and fauna present at the Eastern Ghats.

Location: Haritha Jungle Bells, Tyda

Sunray Resorts

Popular amongst the youth of Vizag, the resort is located in a picturesque village, completely free of pollution. From cricket nets to flower parks, this resort has multiple amenities including a water park, golf course, fish pond and many more. Its deluxe and executive villas and rooms with a classy ambience will surely enhance your staycation. The resort also has a multi-cuisine restaurant and a Jain restaurant. Works are underway to open a speciality bar and kitchen at the premises soon.

Location: NH-5 at Bhogapuram, Kancheru Road, Savaravilli Rd

Pema Wellness Resorts

This wellness and retreat resort is sure to leave your mind and body feeling completely relaxed and stress-free. Spread over 28 acres of land with breathtaking hilltop and beach views, this resort is nothing less than a paradise. With a tranquil ambience and facilities like Naturopathy, Aromatherapy and Therapeutic Nutrition, wellness is truly your priority at Pema. Some other rejuvenating facilities also include an infinity pool, a reflexology track with yoga and guided meditation programs. You can also try out their custom therapy services for a holistic wellness experience.

Location: Pema Wellness Resort, Sagar Nagar, Rushikonda

The Ananthagiri Hill Resorts

Ananthagiri Hill Resorts has cottage rooms with amenities like a flower garden, bonfire entertainment and multi-cuisine restaurants. Situated in the middle of Araku Valley in the lap of nature, the view from the resorts is extraordinary. The resort is in proximity to the popular Padmapuram botanical gardens and also to Ranajilleda waterfalls in Araku. Furthermore, it is located only 93km away from Lambasingi, making it a top choice for travellers. It is one of the most affordable resorts with many options of private suite rooms, deluxe and standard rooms.

Location: Guest Houses Path, Ananthagiri, Ananthagiri Mountain Range

Let us know which one of these staycations in and around Vizag you are trying this holiday season.