Does watching people in mainstream movies and TV shows dig into appetizing Japanese food make you wish you could get a taste of it in Vizag? Well, we’ve got you covered! Although looking for Japanese cuisine in Vizag is like looking for a needle in a haystack, the few places you can find offer top-notch food, making the search absolutely worthwhile! So, the next time you find yourself itching for some scrumptious sushi or tasteful teriyaki chicken, explore these places for an unforgettable experience:

Over the last few years, Mekong has earned quite a reputation for serving rich and flavourful food and being one of the best Pan-Asian restaurants in Vizag. With its extensive menu, featuring a wide range of Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Japanese dishes, Mekong is truly a one-stop destination for all your Asian food cravings. Offering Udon noodles, buckwheat noodles, and different varieties of Sushi among a range of other Japanese dishes, Mekong is one of the few places that cater to your Japanese food cravings.

Opened at Grand Bay Hotel, Kai is the newest Pan-Asian restaurant in Vizag. With the many varieties of masterfully curated platters of sushi, Teriyaki chicken, prawn tempura, and an array of other Japanese dishes, Kai offers a rich and luxurious Japanese experience. They also offer a range of delectable desserts like Tub Tim Crob and Sticky Date and Walnut Pudding, allowing you to end a fulfilling meal on a sweet note.

Housed in The Bheemili Resort, this Japanese restaurant is known for its expertly made authentic Japanese food, welcoming and sophisticated ambience, and sea views. They offer myriad varieties of sushi and several kinds of dishes made in authentic Japanese Teppanyaki style. They also have a range of Japanese soups and salads. Teppanyaki is famous for the desserts it offers, with its Sake-infused Brownies and Pan-fried Ice Cream, being its bestsellers.

Although there aren’t many options for Japanese cuisine in Vizag, these three places surely make up for the shortage with their masterfully crafted food and authentic dishes. Visit these restaurants for a wonderful Japanese dining experience right in Vizag!

