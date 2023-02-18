When it comes to love for tea, very few places in the world can match up to India. Whether it is a cup in the morning to activate your senses or one in the evening for a dose of refreshment, tea has a rather prominent place in this country. India is also the second largest producer of tea in the world with an estimated 984 million kilograms being produced in 2022. The cultivation of tea requires a very mild temperature and a lot of rainfall. These factors mean that tea estates are situated in some of the most stunningly beautiful and pleasant places in the country. There are over 1,585 tea gardens in the country that are all captivatingly beautiful in their own right. However, there are a handful of tea estates in India that are truly spectacular and worth visiting at least once in your life.

Here are 5 of the most beautiful tea estates in India that are sure to leave you in awe when you visit.

Corramore Tea Estate, Assam

This tea estate is located near the Indian border with Bhutan in the Darrang District of Assam. The hills nearby are a beautiful backdrop to this stunningly beautiful estate. The Corramore Tea Estate is spread out over 480 hectares and produces some of the finest blends of the rare species Camellia Assamica. The estate was established in the year 1860 by Robert Logan from Scotland. Udalguri is a town near Corramore. There are regular buses and trains from Guwahati to Udalguri and the duration of the journey is between two and a half to three hours.

Happy Valley, West Bengal

The Happy Valley Estate is located in Darjeeling and is surrounded by the stunning beauty of this hill station. This tea estate is the second oldest in Darjeeling and was founded in 1854. The tea bushes in this estate are between 80-150 years old. Very little replantation has happened over the several decades of this estate’s existence. Happy Valley is very near the town of Darjeeling and can be walked to.

Kolukkumalai, Tamil Nadu

This tea estate is the highest in the world with an elevation of over 7,000 feet. Kolukkumalai was started in the early 1900s and still practices orthodox methods of tea production, making them a truly unique player in the tea industry of India. Tea from this estate is said to be truly unique in its taste and quality. For their orthodox practices, exceptional quality and fully organic production, the Kolukkumalai Tea Estate has been awarded the Golden Leaf Award. The closest town to Kolukkumalai is Theni, which is around 64 kilometres away and the duration of the journey is around two and a half hours.

Cooch Behar, West Bengal

Located in the foothills of Darjeeling, the Cooch Behar Tea Estate has a beauty and charm that is very calming to the soul. This estate was established in 1950 and is one of the newest on this list of tea estates in India. The estate employs almost 30,000 people and is one of the main attractions in the very popular tourist town of Cooch Behar. The closest major city to Cooch Behar is Jalpaiguri, which is 97 kilometres away.

Kannan Devan, Kerala

The Kannan Devan Tea Estate is located in the lush and beautiful hills of Munnar, Kerala. It is also home to India’s first-ever tea museum. Apart from having breathtakingly beautiful scenery, Munnar is well known for being peaceful and tranquil. These factors should make a visit to the Kannan Devan Tea Estate a truly unique and satisfying experience. Kochi is a 147-kilometre journey away and there are taxi services available to the Kannan Devan Hills.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.