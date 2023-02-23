The best thing about reality shows is that they make you feel like you’re a part of the action. You don’t get to be a star, but you can live vicariously through the people who are. If you’re looking for something worth all the drama, talent and adventure, here are a few reality shows on Disney Plus Hotstar that are just as exciting as they are emotional. Make sure your subscriptions are live, as you don’t want to miss out on this entertainment.

Here is a list of reality shows on Disney Plus Hotstar starring some famous personalities in India.

#1 Moving In With Malaika

All set to showcase her true self, Malaika Arora, the Bollywood actress will shut down all trolls in her quintessential style as she lets you in on her life. The reality show stars many of his close friends like Kareena Kapoora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor stating facts about the actress. Amrita Arora and Nora Fatehi also play prominent roles in this Disney Plus Hotstar reality show.

#2 Dance+ Season 6

One of the most famous and loved reality shows in India, Dance + is full of young talent who are ready to set the stage on fire. Remo, the famous dance choreographer is back with season 6 to hunt for the next dance icon with host Raghav and captains Punit, Shakti and Salman. The biggest dance battle of the year is what you must be watching this weekend.

#3 BB Jodi

A Telugu reality show hosted by Sreemukhi is all about the former Bigg Boss contestants. The dance battle stars all former BB contestants who battle to win the BB Jodi title. Along with talent, a lot of drama and competition make it an entertaining watch.

#4 The Great Indian Disruptors

This docudrama takes you through the journey of some of India’s disruptive start-ups. Watch and learn from the first-hand experiences of their founders, co-founders and the core team. Binge-watch over the weekend and kick-start your start-up!

#5 Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Survivalist Bear Grylls returns to the wild with some of the most beloved celebrities who join him on a non-holds-barred journey through some of the most extreme environments in the world. Famous Indian personalities like Narendra Modi, and Ranveer Singh have taken part in this wild journey making it an entertaining reality show on Disney Plus Hotstar,

