Actor Allu Arjun, who has been savouring the success of his recent movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was arrested on 13 December by the taskforce police of Hyderabad in connection with the death of a woman during the stampede at a theatre screening of the blockbuster.

The hero was shifted to the Chikkadpalli police station. The woman, Revathi, died and his son suffered injuries during the stampede at the theatre where the premier show was screened.

The heavy crowd thronged the theatre following information that Allu Arjun would watch Pushpa 2 at the theatre.

Giving details of the incident, the central zone police said that the premier show of the movie was arranged at 9.40 pm on 4 December.

Police were neither informed about the arrival of actors nor made any security arrangements at the theatre by the management.

Allu Arjun along with his security men arrived at the theatre at about 9.40 pm and the security staff started pushing the largely gathered crowd aside.

In the melee, Revathi of Dilsuknagar and his 13-year-old boy fell and the police there rushed them to the hospital where Revathi succumbed to injuries, while the boy is recovering.

Following a complaint by the family members of Revathi, a case was registered and Allu Arjun was arrested. The investigation is still going on.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu