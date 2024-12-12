Released amid huge hype globally on 5 December, the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has registered a record feat as the box office collection of the film crossed Rs 1,000 crore in just six days thus becoming the first Indian movie to reach the milestone so fast.

‘Rise’ing to the expectations of the fans, Pushparaj started ‘the rule’ with a bang from the first day itself shattering the earlier records one after the other. On the first day, the sequel to Pushpa 2: The Rise grossed a whopping a Rs 294 crore collection worldwide making cash registers ring louder at the box-office.

Directed by Sukumar, this is the fourth Telugu film that joined the Rs 1,000 club. Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, and Kalki 2898 are the other Telugu big-ticket movies that achieved the milestone.

While the pan-India movie is doing well almost everywhere, it has been declared a flop in Kerala as cinema goers there rejected it. Shockingly, the film draws more crowds in Mumbai when compared to the Telugu-speaking States, according to sources in film circles.

Made with a budget of over Rs 450 crore, the much-awaited film hit over 12,500 screens worldwide expecting collections on a big scale.

However, the makers drew a flak from the public for abnormally increasing the rates with the government’s permission. For the premium show, Rs 800 more was collected on each ticket.

With the footfall in theaters showing downward trend, the film makers have announced reduction in ticket rates with a hope to draw more crowds though they were permitted to collect the increased rates till 17 December.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu