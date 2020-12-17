It’s that time of the week and the OTT platforms seem decked up once again to keep us busy this weekend. While the releases this Friday are much less in comparison to the previous week, a few films and a series look to keep us hooked nonetheless. From a Norwegian series to a couple of anthologies, here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix this Friday.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix this Friday?

#1 Paava Kadhaigal

The much-awaited Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal will be making its way to the audience this Friday. Directed by Gautham Menon, Vetri Maaran, Sudha Kongara, and Vignesh Shivan, the film has stories revolving around honour, love, sin, and pride. With an ensemble cast, including Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Simran, Kalki Koechlin, and Anjali among others, this upcoming flick has caught the eye with its trailer.

Where to watch: Netflix

#2 Unpaused

Another anthology that will be making its digital premiere this Friday is Amazon Prime Video’s Unpaused. With stories from five creators – Nikkhil Advani, Raj & DK, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nitya Mehra, and Avinash Arun- the film is set and has been shot amid the pandemic. Unpaused is said to be bringing stories of love, new beginnings, second chances, and hope. The case includes Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher, Richa Chadha, and Abhishek Banerjee among others.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Home for Christmas Season 2

Norwegian series Home for Christmas will be returning this festive season with its second season. The show is about Johanne settling into a promising relationship while trying to contend with new neighbors, ex-boyfriends, and her own troubled family. With an IMDb rating of 7.6 and 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, the first season witnessed a decent response from the audience.

Where to watch: Netflix