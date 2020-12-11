It’s Friyay! And while theatres are trying to steadily get back on track, our weekends continue to be taken care of by OTT platforms. Continuing the tradition of Friday releases, quite a few OTTs have made some new additions to their content bank today. From an Indian horror thriller to an English docuseries on medical miracles, here are 8 new movies and series releasing on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other OTTs today.

#1 Durgamati

The official Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film Bhaagamatie, Durgamati is the big Bollywood release on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. Starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, this Ashok directorial turned heads with its trailer. Coming as a horror thriller, it remains to be seen if Durgamati manages to replicate the magic of its original version.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Torbaaz

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Torbaaz is the Bollywood release that Netflix will be banking on today. Directed by Girish Malik, the film essays the story of a man who looks to revive the fate of children in refugee camps, who are otherwise destined to become suicide bombers, by turning them towards cricket.

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 I’m Your Woman

A neo-noir crime drama film, I’m Your Woman follows a woman who, along with her baby, is forced to go on the run after her husband messes up things. Directed by Julia Hart, this Amazon Original had a limited on 4 December.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Triples

Triples is a new comical Tamil web series that has made its way to the OTT platform today. Featuring Jai and Vani Bhojan, this new show revolves around three best friends and myriad challenges they come across.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#5 The Wilds

A group of teen girls finds itself stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. As they fight for survival, the girls clash and bond as they discover truths about each other. Streaming from Friday, this web series looks interesting on paper. Head to Amazon Prime Video to find out if the makers succeed in holding you captive.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

#6 Shrikant Bashir

After striking gold with Scam 1992, Sony Liv will be hoping to deliver another blockbuster with its latest release, Shrikant Bashir. The web series revolves around contrasting two officers who join forces to fight for their country.

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

#7 Wishlist

Directed by Rahat Kazmi, Wishlist is the story of a couple, struck by heartbreaking news, that looks to fulfill their wishlist and promises to make the most of life. Starring Hina Khan, Jitendra Rai, and Namita Lal, can be caught on MX Player.

Where to Watch: MX Player

#8 The Surgeon’s Cut

Touted to be an inspiring docuseries, the show follows four surgeons as they reflect on their lives and professions in this inspiring docuseries. The Surgeon’s Cut even features Dr Nancy Ascher, the first woman to perform a liver transplant.

Where to Watch: Netflix