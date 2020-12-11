The Andhra Pradesh chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), has begun accepting applications to this year’s qualifying rounds of the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA).

GSEA is an awards program for students who own or operate a business while attending college or university. Student entrepreneurs compete against peers in a series of local and national qualifying rounds to make their way to the global finals. Over the years, participating students have gone on to expand and build businesses, create thousands of jobs, and generate millions in revenue. Upon review of the applications, selected students will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to present their business and entrepreneurial journey in front of a panel of entrepreneur judges.

In addition to being college or university students, participants also have to be primarily responsible for a business that has been in operation for no less than six consecutive months. Upon review of the applications, selected students will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to present their businesses and entrepreneurial journeys in front of a panel of entrepreneur judges.

The emerging champion from this round of the competition will proceed to the National Qualifiers and will be in the running to win cash prizes and a bouquet of donated business products and services including web services, PR, consulting, and more.

Student entrepreneurs interested in participating need to apply before 15th Dec 2020 to secure their place in the competition. To know more about GSEA application and eligibility, visit http://gsea.org/.

EO Andhra GSEA Regional Awards: 1st Prize: $5000, 2nd Prize: $2500, 3rd Prize: $1000.

About Entrepreneurs’ Organization

Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) is a global, peer-to-peer network of more than 14,000+ influential business owners with 198 chapters in 61 countries. Founded in 1987, EO is the catalyst that enables leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, leading to greater success in business and beyond.

About the Entrepreneurs’ Organization’s Global Student

Entrepreneur Awards As the premier global competition for University students, the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) represents more than 1,700 student entrepreneurs from more than 55 countries. Built on a mission to inspire students to start and grow entrepreneurial ventures, GSEA brings global visibility to pioneering student business owners.

Since 1998, the GSEA, a program founded at the John Cook School of Business at Saint Louis University, has honored outstanding students who simultaneously attend university full-time while running their own businesses. The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) took on leadership of the GSEA in 2006 to offer student entrepreneurs access to a global network of mentors, resources, and connections from the most influential community of entrepreneurs in the world. The Entrepreneurs’ Organization’s GSEA is generously supported by Thomas Franchise Solutions.

Contact:

EO Andhra Pradesh

Email: [email protected]