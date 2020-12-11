Member of Parliament from Visakhapatnam, MVV Satyanarayana, on Thursday, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli. During the meeting, the Visakhapatnam MP discussed various development works related to the city.

Taking to social media, Mr. Satyanarayana stated the laying of pipeline from the Godavari to Visakhapatnam for the permanent supply of drinking water, construction of the Greenfield Airport at Bhogapuram, Metrorail project, House committee issues in the Gajuwaka constituency. The one and a half-hour-long meeting also had MVV Satyanarayana and CM YS Jagan discuss land issues at Yarada, the construction of a 4-lane road from Pendurthy to Araku, and the construction of a 6-lane road to the upcoming airport along the beach road in Visakhapatnam.