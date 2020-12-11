Visakhapatnam district, on Friday, reported 34 new Covid-19 cases as the total increased to 59,107. The district currently accounts for 273 active cases and 58,319 active cases. The death toll rose to 515 with one patient succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours. Among the new Coivd cases in Visakhapatnam, 26 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive, while 8 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests.

As per the report received this evening, the Covid-19 figures in the Visakhapatnam district are as follows:

It may be noted that district officials in Visakhapatnam have been making arrangements to vaccinate as many as one lakh people in the first phase, once the vaccine is made available. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Special Officer for Covid-19, Dr. PV Sudhakar said that healthcare and frontline workers across Visakhapatnam will be among the first set of citizens in the district to be given the vaccine shots. A district-level task force has also been formed for the same.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 520 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 8,74,515. As of Friday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 5,236 active cases, 8,62,230 recoveries (including the recoveries 519 between Thursday and Friday), and 7049 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 1,06,99,622 tests.

On the national front, India registered 29,398 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. “India’s total Active Caseload has significantly dropped to 3.63 lakh (3,63,749) today. This is the lowest after 146 days. The total active cases were 3,58,692 on 18 July 2020. The country has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases. India’s present active caseload consists of just 3.71% of India’s Total Positive Cases. 37,528 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 8,544 from the total active caseload,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.