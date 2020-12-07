With works on Covid-19 vaccine, by several organizations, expected to reach a conclusive stage soon, countries across the globe have been gearing up to vaccinate their respective populations. With India having its task cut out to deliver doses to 1.3 billion people in an unprecedented drive, the Centre has passed on directions to states on the steps to be taken once the vaccine is made available. Recently, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that one crore people across the state will receive the Covid vaccine in the first phase. The CM said that arrangements are being made to administer doses to 3.6 healthcare workers, 7 lakh frontline workers, and 90 lakh individuals who are aged above 50 years. As part of the preliminary plan, it has been learned that as many as one lakh people in Visakhapatnam will receive Covid vaccine in the first phase.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Special Officer for Covid-19, Dr. PV Sudhakar said that healthcare and frontline workers across Visakhapatnam will be among the first set of citizens in the district to be given the vaccine shots. “The state has constituted district-level taskforces. Each district taskforce will be chaired by the District Collector. The District Immunization Officer (DIO) will be the member convener. Following directives from the state government, our District Collector has formed a committee comprising 17 members and has given clear instructions regarding what has to be done. Firstly, the DM&HO will have to prepare a list of people who need to be given the vaccine in the first phase. Healthcare and frontline workers (including doctors, lab technicians, hospital staff, nurses, the sanitation staff of GVMC and other municipalities, and Anganwadi workers, among others) across Visakhapatnam amount to close to one lakh individuals,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakar added that as per the Collector’s directives, suitable places must be identified for the storage of vaccines and other dry items such as syringes. Refrigerators and cold storage are also being set up at the District Immunization Office. “We are even making arrangements for Covid vaccine carriers in Visakhapatnam. Also, the committee will chalk out plans as to how the vaccine shots are to be administered. Vaccinators, who can administer the vaccine doses efficiently, are to be identified as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam reported 12 new Covid cases on Monday. The district tally rose to 58,962. While the active cases fell to 329, the number of discharged individuals rose to 58,075. The death toll hit 514 with a patient succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours.