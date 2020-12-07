The number of active Covid cases in Visakhapatnam district has fallen below 350. As per the update received this morning, Visakhapatnam saw 12 individuals test positive for Covid between Sunday and Monday. With this, the total cases in the district rose to 58,962. While the active cases fell to 329, the number of discharged individuals rose to 58,075. The death toll hit 514 with a patient succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours. It may be noted that Visakhapatnam has registered fewer than 20 Covid cases for the second day in a row. Sunday’s report revealed that the North Andhra district recorded 15 cases.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law, and Order, Zone-I and II, Aishwarya Rastogi (I.P.S), informed on Sunday that police personnel, who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier, have recovered and joined their respective duties. Addressing the press, Mr. Rastogi, while noting the services by the department during the lockdown, said that as many as 698 police personnel had tested positive for Covid-19. Stating that the personnel has recovered in phases, after receiving treatment in hospitals, the DCP said that there are no active Covid cases among the city police as of now.

As of Sunday, the Covid case tally in Andhra Pradesh reached 8,71,972. So far, 733 individuals across the state have passed away due to coronavirus.

The active Covid cases have been registering a decline on the national front as well. In what has been termed as a “landmark achievement” by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s total active caseload fell below the 4 lakh mark on Monday to 3,96,729. This is the lowest after 140 days and translates to just 4.1% of total cases. It may be noted that the total active cases were 3,90,459 on 20 July 2020.

The country recorded 32,981 new positive cases. 39,109 new recoveries were registered during the last 24 hours. The MoHFW stated that 81.20% of the newly recovered cases are from 10 states/UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 7,486 newly recovered cases. Kerala followed with 5,217 new recoveries, while Delhi registered 4,622 new recoveries. The total recovered cases reached 91,39,901.