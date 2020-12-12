In what is expected to revive the tourist footfall to Araku, the East Coast Railway, on Friday, announced that train between Visakhapatnam and Araku will soon resume services. The service was halted from late March this year due to the pandemic. As per the information provided, the train ferrying passengers between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul will be hitting the track once again from 18 December.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, AK Tripathi, said that train 08514 from Visakhapatnam to Kirandul, set to resume services from 18 December, will leave Visakhapatnam at 6:45 AM and reach Kirandul at 8:45 PM, on the same day. This train is scheduled to operate daily.

In the return direction, train 08513 from Kirandul to Visakhapatnam will leave Kirandul at 6 AM and reach Visakhapatnam at 8:20 PM, on the same day. This train too will operate daily, with effect from 19 December.

The train between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul will be taking halts at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Araku, Koraput, Jeypore, Jagdalpur, Dantewada, and Bacheli. The composition of the trains includes eight second class reserved coaches and two second class (reserved) cum luggage coaches.

Given the Covid-19 pandemic scenario, passengers have been requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before journeying. The passengers have been urged to wear masks at all times, practice physical distancing and restrain from taking the journey if they report any symptoms.