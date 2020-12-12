It’s not just the Breaking Bads and the Stranger Things that you need to binge on Netflix. The OTT giant has recently upped its game with Indian content and we aren’t complaining, are we? From the Ganesh Gaitonde of Sacred Games to Dhruv and Kavya of Little Things, the streaming platform has kept us hooked with memorable characters and stories from the desi heartland. While the list of watchable Indian content on Netflix keeps growing, we pick 5 must watch Indian web series on the OTT platform.

5 must watch Indian web series on Netflix

#1 Sacred Games

Arguably among the most popular Indian web series, Sacred Games proved to be an instant hit. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the series revolves around a conspiracy that threatens to destroy Mumbai. With a strong storyline, memorable characterisations, and gripping narrative, directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane succeed in keeping the audience hooked in this adaptation of Vikram Chandra’s book. While the use of regional languages gives it an authentic edge, the brutal violence portrays the Mumbai underworld with fidelity. The series was even nominated for Emmy Awards in 2019.

#2 Delhi Crime

Based on a horrific gang rape case in the national capital, the series follows the Delhi police investigate their way to finding the perpetrators of the crime. Featuring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang among others, this Richie Mehta directorial caught the audience’s attention with its raw and hard-hitting narrative. While many found the series heart-breaking and disturbing, Delhi Crime bags credit for the depiction of events and the commendable performances. Recently, this Netflix original even won International Emmy in the ‘Best Drama’ category.

#3 Little Things

A live-in couple, residing in Mumbai, navigates the ebbs and flows of everyday life while working on their relationship. The show steers away from romantic clichés in favour of a more realistic depiction of relationships in the modern world. The performances and chemistry between the lead pair draw applause as the show succeeded in mainly attracting the younger section of the audience.

#4 Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

This docuseries traces the journey of popular franchise Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018. With exclusive access to scenes beyond the field, the show makers succeed in keeping the audience invested with interesting dressing room stories and game strategies. Cricket Fever surely deserves a watch if you’re an ardent follower of the sport.

#5 Ghoul

In for some unnerving moments this weekend? Then Ghoul, on Netflix, might just hold the perfect recipe for you. Set in a grim world, this miniseries, starring Radhika Apte, has a lot to offer; from bold statements to scares.