Age-old medical institutions in Vizag – King George Hospital (KGH) and Andhra Medical College (AMC) are all set to receive a facelift under the Nadu-Nedu programme of the Andhra Pradesh state government. On Friday, during a meeting held at the AMC Principal’s office in Vizag, it was revealed that the infrastructure of the college, as well as the hospital, will be revived with a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Reportedly, the current Out-Patient, Cardiology, Cardiothoracic, Orthopaedic, Surgery, Radiology, and Obstetrics blocks at the hospital will be pulled down. Likewise, the existing buildings of Biochemistry and Pharmaceulogy departments at the AMC will be dismantled in order to make space for the new constructions. The officials are reportedly chalking out plans to build five new blocks to facilitate the aforementioned departments with state-of-the-art technology. While two of the blocks will be seven-storeyed buildings, the rest of them will be five-storeyed structures.

While the date of commencement of the project has not been announced, it was informed that the Obstetrics, Cardiology, Cardiothoracic, and Orthopaedic departments will be temporarily shifted to the VIMS Hospital after the construction activities begin at the KGH and Andhra Medical College in Vizag. As many as 500 beds from the KGH are likely to be shifted to the VIMS Vizag.

It is to be noted that the Surgery, Radiology, Biochemistry, and Pharmaceulogy departments will be temporarily operated from the newly built CSR Block at the KGH. The authorities have also decided to improve the green cover by planting saplings and developing gardens in place of the existing Outpatient and Medical blocks. However, the older buildings at the KGH and Andhra Medical College in Vizag, which were constructed during the colonial rule in Vizag, will not be modified under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

Andhra Pradesh state government launched Nadu-Nedu scheme to improve the basic infrastructure at schools and Anganwadis. Earlier in February, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended this initiative to modernise all the government hospitals within three years. Briefing the importance of the Nadu-Nedu programme in the health sector, Chief Minister mentioned that this scheme will be helpful in strengthening the public healthcare system in the state.