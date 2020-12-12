A 24-year-old tiger, named Vinay, died at the Animal Rescue Centre in Visakhapatnam during the early hours of Saturday. Visakhapatnam Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria informed that the tiger passed away in its Kraal due to senility caused by multi-organ failure.

Tiger Vinay was rescued from the Famous Circus, Kolkata, on 12 June 2002 and was housed at Animal Rescue Centre in Visakhapatnam since then. The Zoo Curator said that the animal outlived its span and died due to multi-organ failure in old age.

In June this year, a 27-year-old lioness and a female Sarus crane passed away at the Animal Rescue Centre in Visakhapatnam. The lioness too suffered from senility caused by multi-organ failure. The crane, on the other hand, died due to injuries leading to trauma caused by the aggressive behaviour of male bird during the mating. The officials noted that despite providing first-aid, the bird succumbed to the injuries due to neurogenic shock.

It may be noted that the Visakhapatnam zoo reopened doors to the public in November after being shut for about eight months. While reopening the zoo, the authorities stated that visitors must strictly adhere to the safety protocol in view of the pandemic situation. The zoo had closed entry to the public in March due to the fears surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.