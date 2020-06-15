A lioness and a female Sarus crane passed away at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam. As per the Visakhapatnam zoo curator, the lioness, named ‘Rani’, died in its kraal at the Animal Rescue Centre in the city during the early hours of Sunday. Aged 27, the lioness suffered from snility caused by multi-organ failure.

“Lioness Rani was rescued from Ajantha Circus in September 2001. She was then housed at the Animal Rescue Centre in Visakhapatnam. The animal outlived its lifespan and died due to multi-organ failure it old age,” the Visakhapatnam zoo curator said in a statement.

Apart from informing about the death of the lioness, the zoo officials in Visakhapatnam also announced the passing away of a female Sarus crane. As per the information received, the crane died on Saturday due to injuries leading to trauma caused by aggressive behaviour of male bird during the mating. The officials noted that despite providing first-aid, the bird succumbed to the injuries due to neurogenic shock.

It may be noted that Visakhapatnam zoo is currently shut to visitors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The zoo had closed its doors to the public in March this year ahead of the nationwide lockdown. As per sources, the zoological park will remain closed until further orders.

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park is located amidst Seethakonda Reserve Forest covering an area of 625 acres in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. It is surrounded by scenic hills of Eastern Ghats on three sides and Bay of Bengal on the fourth side. The zoo houses 843 number of animals like mammals, carnivores, ungulates, reptiles, birds, and butterflies belonging to 123 species in a natural ambience. This place is also home to many free-ranging animals and birds owing to its existence in a forest area close to Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary.