Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, reported over 300 new COVID-19 cases for the first time. As per the media bulletin by the state’s health department, Andhra Pradesh recorded 304 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, including 246 from the state, 52 from other states and 6 foreign returnees. The state now accounts for a total of 6456 COVID-19 cases. Two new COVID-19 deaths-one each from Kurnool and Ananthapur-have also been recorded between Sunday and Monday. The death toll now stands at 86.

While 47 patients from the state were discharged post recovery, 22 returnees from other states were also discharged today. While the local tally of active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh is currently 2231, the same for returnees from other states and foreign countries is 567 and 187 respectively.

The officials further stated that a total 15,173 samples were tested across the state in the said period. Overall, 5,67,375 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh as on 10 AM of 15 June 2020.

Coming to Visakhapatnam, the district reported its biggest single day spike yet on Sunday with as many as 25 new COVID-19 cases coming to light. The district tally reached 283 last night with 136 recoveries and 146 active patients. Earlier, one patient in the district had passed away after battling COVID-19.

India witnessed 11,502 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. The tally of the cases across the country has now reached 3,32,424. About 9520 people have succumbed to the infection so far. Also, the country’s recovery rate crossed 51% for the first time as on 15 June 2020.