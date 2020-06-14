Vizag records most number of COVID-19 cases in a single day, as many as 25 new cases have been reported taking the total count of the district to 283. The number of discharged patients in the district reached 136 to overtake the number of active patients which stood at 146 as on Saturday evening. Earlier, one patient in Vizag had died due to COVID-19.

As part of the containment strategy being implemented across the country, the authorities in Visakhapatnam have identified 83 containment clusters in the district so far. While 36 of these have been marked very active, active and dormant categories account for 19 areas each. On the other hand, 9 clusters have been denotified for not reporting a single COVID-19 cases for 28 days since they last reported a case in Vizag. Until Saturday evening, about 45,301 samples were tested for COVID-19 across Visakhapatnam. While 44,224 samples have turned negative, tests results of 819 more samples are currently awaited.

As on Sunday, the COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh witnesses a highest single day spike taking the tally to 6,152. AP registered 294 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday afternoon. Kurnool and East Godavari district reported one COVID-19 death each taking the death toll in Andhra Pradesh to 84.

A total of 15,663 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh, between 9 AM on Friday and 9 AM on Sunday, a the media bulletin released this afternoon stated. Additionally 39 tested positive from other states while 2 foreign returnees also tested positive. The authorities also revealed that 82 patients from the state, 48 from other states and a foreign returnee have been discharged in the latest after recovering from COVID-19. While the local tally of active cases in Andhra Pradesh is currently 2034, the same for returnees from other states and foreign countries is 537 and 181 respectively.

Note: The area-wise breakup of the new COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam district has not been revealed in the official report.