The COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh witnesses a highest single day spike taking the tally to 6,152. AP registered 294 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday afternoon. Kurnool and East Godavari district reported one COVID-19 death each taking the death toll in Andhra Pradesh to 84.

Between 9 AM on Saturday and 9 AM on Sunday, a total of 15,633 samples were tested across AP and 253 COVID-19 positive cases were reported, the media bulletin released on Sunday afternoon stated. Additionally 39 tested positive from other states while 2 foreign returnees also tested positive. The authorities also revealed that 82 patients from the state, 48 from other states and a foreign returnee have been discharged in the latest after recovering from COVID-19. While the local tally of active cases in Andhra Pradesh is currently 2034, the same for returnees from other states and foreign countries is 537 and 181 respectively.

Visakhapatnam district, on Saturday, reported 6 new COVID-19 cases to take the total count to 258. The number of discharged patients in the district reached 136 to overtake the number of active patients which stood at 121 as on Saturday evening. Earlier, one patient in Visakhapatnam had died due to COVID-19.

On the national front, India recorded its biggest single day spike yet with as many as 11,929 new COVID-19 cases being reported between Saturday and Sunday. The death toll, due to COVID-19, in India currently stands at 9,195.