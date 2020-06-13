Breaking the streak of reporting coronavirus figures in double digits, Visakhapatnam district, on Saturday, reported 6 new COVID-19 cases to take the total count to 258. The number of discharged patients in the district reached 136 to overtake the number of active patients which stood at 121 as on Saturday evening. Earlier, one patient in Visakhapatnam had died due to COVID-19.

As part of the containment strategy being implemented across the country, the authorities in Visakhapatnam have identified 72 containment clusters in the district so far. While 34 of these have been marked very active, active and dormant categories account for 19 areas each. On the other hand, 9 clusters have been denotified for not reporting a single COVID-19 cases for 28 days since they last reported a case. Until Friday night, about 44,292 samples were tested for COVID-19 across Visakhapatnam.

On Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 5858 as the state recorded 222 new cases. The newly reported COVID-19 patients in the state included 186 from Andhra Pradesh, 33 individuals from other states and 3 foreign returnees. Krishna district reported 2 new COVID-19 deaths taking the death toll in Andhra Pradesh to 82.

A total of 14,477 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh, between 9 AM on Friday and 9 AM on Saturday, a the media bulletin released this afternoon stated. The authorities also revealed that 42 patients from the state, 51 from other states and a foreign returnee have been discharged in the latest after recovering from COVID-19. While the local tally of active cases in Andhra Pradesh is currently 1865, the same for returnees from other states and foreign countries is 546 and 180 respectively.

Note: The area-wise breakup of the new COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam district has not been revealed in the official report.