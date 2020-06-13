The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 5858 as the state registered 222 new cases on Saturday. The newly reported COVID-19 patients in the state include 186 from Andhra Pradesh, 33 individuals from other states and 3 foreign returnees. Krishna district reported 2 new COVID-19 deaths taking the death toll in Andhra Pradesh to 82.

Between 9 AM on Friday and 9 AM on Saturday, a total of 14,477 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh, the media bulletin released on Saturday afternoon stated. The authorities also revealed that 42 patients from the state, 51 from other states and a foreign returnee have been discharged in the latest after recovering from COVID-19. While the local tally of active cases in Andhra Pradesh is currently 1865, the same for returnees from other states and foreign countries is 546 and 180 respectively.

The details of the new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh:

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Government has claimed that the state has emerged as with the highest number of government-run labs testing for COVID-19. While Andhra Pradesh accounted for no labs in March, the number has now increased to 52, the state’s official COVID-19 response handle on Twitter stated.

AP has emerged with the highest number of government-run labs testing for #COVID19. From 0 labs in mid-March to 52 now.#APFightsCorona #COVID19Pandemic pic.twitter.com/hnLGy2OVxV — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) June 13, 2020

On Friday, Vizag district reported 14 new COVID-19 cases to take the tally to 252. In wake of the new cases, the district authorities demarcated 43 containment clsters as very active. As of last night, the number of discharged patients in the district reached 124 while 127 patients are currently undergoing treatment. Earlier, one patient in Vizag had succumbed to COVID-19.

On the national front, India recorded its biggest single day spike yet with as many as 11,458 new COVID-19 cases being reported between Friday and Saturday. The country recently overtook the United Kingdom to become fourth country with the most number of COVID-19 cases. The death toll, due to COVID-19, in India currently stands at 8,884.