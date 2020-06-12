Vizag, on Friday, reported 14 new coronavirus cases to take the district count to 252. While the number of discharged patients in the district reached 124, 127 patients are currently undergoing treatment. Earlier, one patient in Vizag had succumbed to COVID-19.

In wake of the new cases, the authorities have identified 43 very active containment clusters in Vizag. While the number was 30 until Thursday, it has increased by 13 as per the report received on Friday. While 8 clusters have been marked as active, the number of dormant zones has come down drastically to 3 from 19 on Thursday. The details of these 54 containment clusters, however, have not been revealed in the report.

With the rise in coronavirus cases in Vizag, doctors and authorities have advised people not to venture out unless essential. While out in public, precautionary measures like social distancing and wearing masks have been regarded as absolutely necessary to minimise the risk of contracting the virus.

Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, reported 207 new coronavirus cases as the tally in the state increased to 5636. The new coronavirus cases include 141 from Andhra Pradesh, 64 from other states and 2 foreign returnees. While no new deaths were recorded, the COVID-19 death toll in the state currently stands at 80.

As per the bulletin released by the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh on Friday afternoon, 11,775 samples in the state were tested between Thursday and Friday (9 AM-9 AM). 59 individuals from the state were discharged post recovery. The number of individuals from Andhra Pradesh who tested for coronavirus cases grew to 4402 (1723 active) while that of other states and foreign returnees increased to 1035 (564 active) and 199 (178 active) respectively.

Note: The area-wise breakup of the new COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam district has not been revealed in the official report.