Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, reported 207 new coronavirus cases as the tally in the state increased to 5636. The new coronavirus cases include 141 from Andhra Pradesh, 64 from other states and 2 foreign returnees. While no new deaths were recorded, the COVID-19 death toll in the state currently stands at 80.

As per the bulletin released by the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh on Friday afternoon, 11,775 samples in the state were tested between Thursday and Friday (9 AM-9 AM). 59 individuals from the state were discharged post recovery. The number of individuals from Andhra Pradesh who tested for coronavirus cases grew to 4402 (1723 active) while that of other states and foreign returnees increased to 1035 (564 active) and 199 (178 active) respectively.

Visakhapatnam, on the other hand, reported 12 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday as the tally rose to 238. In wake of the new cases, the authorities demarcated Dayal Nagar, Bharat Nagar, and Narsapuram as the new containment clusters. Until Thursday evening, 42,666 samples were tested for COVID-19 across Visakhapatnam district. While 42,002 samples turned negative, tests results of 426 more samples were awaited, as on last night.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 5 lakh mark in terms of the tests held for detecting coronavirus across the state. Conducting about 9557 tests per million, the State Government claimed that Andhra Pradesh is currently on top of the charts in this regard.

Across India, 10,956 new coronavirus cases have been reported in a single day as the tally grew close to 3 lakhs. The country also overtook the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst affected country by COVID-19. The death toll, due to COVID-19, in India currently stands at 8,498.