The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vizag increased to 226 as the district reported 14 more cases on Wednesday. As per the report received this evening, out of the 226 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vizag district, 114 patients are currently undergoing treatment while 111 have been discharged after recovering from the infection. One patient in the district had earlier succumbed to the disease.

Until Tuesday evening, 40,285 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across Visakhapatnam district. With the sudden surge in the number of cases over the past few days, the total COVID-19 cases in Vizag crossed 200 on Tuesday.

The authorities, on Wednesday, have identified 2 new containment clusters in Vizag in addition to the list of 55 that was released on Tuesday. Sivajipalem and Upparapalli have been demarcated as the new very active containment clusters. While 8 clusters have been identified as active the remaining 19 make the dormant category. Penugollu has been moved from very active cluster to active cluster as no new COVID-19 case was reported in the past 6-14 days in the locality. Likewise, Neelamma Vepachettu (MGM) is now considered a dormant as the containment cluster has not reported a coronavirus case in the past 14 days. Meanwhile, lAlipuram, NAD, IT Junction, MTC Palem, Shantinagar, Rangaraja Veedhi, Kunchamamba Colony, Komataveedhi, and Chengalraopeta have been denotified as containment clusters for not reporting a single COVID-19 cases for 28 days since a case was last reported from these areas.

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh reported 218 new COVID-19 cases as the state’s total increased to 5247. Among the newly reported COVID-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh, 136 are from the state, 26 returned from other states while 56 have been identified as foreign returnees. While 15,384 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, 72 individuals from the state were discharged post-recovery. East Godavari district reported a COVID-19 death in the said period.

Note: The area-wise breakup of the new COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam has not been revealed in the official report.