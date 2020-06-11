The COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Vizag of late. The scene has been similar across the state too with other districts also reporting a rise in cases over the past few days. While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for a mass awareness campaign to be taken up in the state, the district and local authorities have also been stepping up measures to contain the infection and spread awareness among citizens. With Vizag district reporting 98 new COVID-19 cases over the past six days, GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health), Dr KLSG Sastry reiterated the importance of staying cautious and following precautions in order to stay safe.

Interacting with Yo! Vizag, Dr Sastry informed that several individuals arriving in Vizag from Delhi, Mumbai and other high-risk areas are testing positive for COVID-19. He added that the number of tests have also been increased in district, which could be a possible reason for the surge. As on Wednesday evening, as many as 41,491 samples were tested across Vizag.

While mentioning that Vizag has fared better as compared to other cities when it comes to fighting the infection, he quickly asserted the importance of not letting the guard down. Stressing on the importance of social distancing, Dr Sastry said, “The GVMC is taking the necessary measures to contain the infection’s spread. We are conducting door-to-door surveys and keeping a track of the suspects. However, despite the efforts being put in from our side, it has come to our notice that some of the citizens are still participating in mass gatherings. It is high time the public understands that social distancing is the only way to fight COVID-19.”

Requesting citizens to restrict their movement and stay at home to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Vizag, the GVMC CMOH said, “One needs to step out only when it is absolutely necessary. Especially, those residing in the containment zones should resort to door-to-door services for essential supplies too. People should wear masks when they come out. Even when they are at home, they should wash their hands regularly and sanitise objects that are used frequently.” He further requested the citizens to cooperate with the officials. “When health staff conducts door-to-door surveys, individuals should voluntarily come forward and inform if they are suffering from influenza or respiratory infections. They should even disclose their travel history, if any. Also, the stigma around COVID-19 should be eradicated in order to fight the virus,” he noted.