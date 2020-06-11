Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday, reported 182 new COVID-19 cases as the overall number in the state increased to 5429. The new COVID-19 cases include 135 from Andhra Pradesh, 38 from other states and 9 foreign returnees. Over the past 24 hours, the state also recorded 2 more COVID-19 deaths; one each from East Godavari and Krishna district. The toll currently stands at 80.

As per the bulletin released by the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, 11,602 samples in the state were tested in the said period. 65 individuals from the state were discharged post recovery. The number of individuals from Andhra Pradesh who tested for COVID-19 cases grew to 4261 (1641 active) while that of other states and foreign returnees increased to 971 (564 active) and 197 (176 active) respectively.

Visakhapatnam reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the tally rose to 226. In wake of the new cases, the authorities demarcated Sivajipalem and Upparapalli as two new containment clusters. Until Wednesday evening, 41,491 samples were tested for COVID-19 across Visakhapatnam district. While 40,774 samples turned negative, tests results of 491 more samples were awaited.

Across India, 9,996 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day as the tally grew to 2,86,579. The number of recoveries registered is more than the number of active cases for the second straight day. The death toll, due to COVID-19, in India currently stands at 8,102.