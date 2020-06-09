COVID-19 cases continue to grow in Visakhapatnam with the district recording 13 new cases on Tuesday. With the newly reported cases, the COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam increased to 212. Out of the 212 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vizag district, 111 patients are currently undergoing treatment while 100 have been discharged after recovering from the infection. One patient in the district had earlier succumbed to the disease.

Until Tuesday evening, 40,285 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across Visakhapatnam district. While 39,859 samples have turned negative, tests results of 214 more samples are currently awaited.

The authorities, on Tuesday, have identified 3 new containment clusters in Visakhapatnam in addition to the list of 52 that was released on Monday. Sujatha Nagar, Swatantra Nagar and Pleasant Valley have been demarcated as the new containment clusters. Also, Jalaripeta (One Town), which was categorised as an active cluster on Monday, has now been moved to the very active category taking the total number of very active clusters in Visakhapatnam to 30. While 8 clusters have been identified as active the remaining 17 make the dormant category. Allipuram, NAD, MTC Palem, Shantinagar, Rangaraja Veedhi, Kunchamamba Colony, Komataveedhi, Chengalraopeta have been denotified as containment clusters for not reporting a single COVID-19 cases for 28 days since a case was last reported from these areas.

As on Monday, COVID-19 cases tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 5029 with 216 more testing positive as on Tuesday. Among the newly reported COVID-19 cases, 147 are from AP while the remaining 69 have been identified as those who have returned from other states. While 15,085 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, 16 individuals from the state were discharged post recovery. Ananthapur and Krishna districts reported a COVID-19 death each in the said period.

Note: The area-wise breakup of the new COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam has not been revealed in the official report.