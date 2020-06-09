Andhra Pradesh registered 216 new COVID-19 cases as the total across the state rose to 5029 as on Tuesday evening. Among the newly reported COVID-19 cases, 147 are from AP while the remaining 69 have been identified as those who have returned from other states. While 15,085 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, 16 individuals from the state were discharged post recovery. Ananthapur and Krishna districts reported a COVID-19 death each in the said period.

The total number of foreign returnees who have tested positive and are currently marked active for COVID-19 in AP is 114 out of 132 cases reported. Also, 907 people, from other states, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh with 553 of them being marked active. 36 patients have been discharged today.

Visakhapatnam, on Monday, recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday night, taking the district tally to 199. Out of the 199 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vizag district, 100 patients are currently undergoing treatment while 98 have been discharged after recovering from the infection. One patient in the district had earlier succumbed to the disease. Overall, 40,232 samples have been tested across the district until Monday night.

The COVID-19 cases continued to grow all over India as well with as many as 9,987 new cases being registered in a single day in the country’s biggest single-day spike yet. The total number of cases has now surged to 2,66,598. 331 more COVID-19 deaths were also reported in a single day, taking the death toll to 7,466.