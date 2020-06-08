Vizag district continued to witness a spurt in COVID-19 cases with Monday recording the biggest single-day spike. As per the report received this evening, as many as 20 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the district tally to 199.

Out of the 199 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vizag district, 100 patients are currently undergoing treatment while 98 have been discharged after recovering from the infection. One patient in the district had earlier succumbed to the disease.

Over the past four days, the city saw a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. While 17 individuals tested positive for the virus on 5 June, 19 more tested positive the following day. On Sunday too, 15 COVID-19 cases were reported in Visakhapatnam. With the number of cases growing by the day, district authorities have stepped up the measures to fight the virus. The officials have been actively increasing the response teams and accommodating the isolation of the patients, in wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 4813 with 154 more testing positive as on Monday. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department this morning, 14,246 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh over the past 24 hours. 34 individuals have been discharged post-treatment from coronavirus.

The total number of foreign returnees who have tested positive and are currently marked active for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh is 126 out of 132 cases reported. Also, 832 people, from other states, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh with 520 of them being marked active. 16 patients have been discharged today.

*The area-wise breakup of the new cases in Vizag will updated once an official confirmation is received.