The High Power Committee constituted to probe into the RR Venkatapuram gas leak incident, met Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, G. Srijana, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) officials, and other officials from the Factories Department to gather their inputs on the mishap. The agenda of the meeting was centred around locating hazardous potential industries both within and outside GVMC limits in Vizag. Future developments plans, land use patterns and safety issues pertaining to the industries were also discussed in the high-level meeting. The High Power Committee directed GVMC and VMRDA officials to identify ‘red category’ industries operating within and outside GVMC limits in Vizag. Directions were given to take the assistance of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and the Director of Factories during this exercise.

The High Power Committee also interacted with various officials of Revenue, Police, Health, GVMC, NRDF who were present at the site of the gas leak on 7 May 2020. The meetings were held in order to correlate technical data with the prevailing conditions on ground. The complete details of how the officials responded to the incident were submitted to the High Power Committee to further help their investigation.

Meanwhile, another meeting was held by the Committee with media personnel who reported on-ground at the time of the mishap. The media representatives stated that no alarm went off during the gas leak. Further, it was also revealed that no mock-drills were conducted for neighbouring residents by the LG Polymers group, and no notices regarding permissions from the government were displayed when the plant re-opened.

Meanwhile, residents of RR Venkatapuram village requested the committee for compensation stating that their village was more severely affected by the Vizag gas leak as compared to the other neighbouring villages. Requests were also made to set up a multi-speciality hospital for the long-term health upkeep of the locals.