Over the past three days, Vizag has witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. While 17 individuals tested positive for the coronavirus on 5 June, the following day saw the district its biggest spike with 19 more people testing positive for the virus. The number continued to increase in Vizag on Sunday too, with 15 new COVID-19 cases coming to light taking the tally to 179 in Visakhapatnam district. In wake of the spurt in cases, district authorities have stepped up the measures in their battle against COVID-19.

Interacting with Yo! Vizag, GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health), Dr KLSG Sastry stated that the authorities have been actively increasing the response teams, and accommodating the isolation of the patients in wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases. Mentioning that most of the recently registered cases are travellers who arrived in Vizag, the GVMC CMO urged the citizens to maintain social distancing and resort to travelling only if required. “Through bulk messages, electronic media, we are trying to share information and sensitise the residents. We are also engaging autos to make announcements in these containment zones to create awareness among the residents of Visakhapatnam,” he said.

Elaborating further on the efforts being taken by the Municipal Corporation, Dr KLSG Sastry informed that the respective Zonal Commissioner, Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), and the police officials demarcate the containment zones as soon as a COVID-19 positive case is registered in a particular area. Sharing how the GVMC has been acting as soon as a locality reports a COVID-19 case, Dr Sastry said, “After demarcating the containment zones, entry and exit gates are set up. Restrictions are laid on the movement of people from these zones. Following the demarcation, the areas are mapped based on the number of cases reported. For example, while a core area in a containment zone is usually extended upto 200 metres, the same in Dandu Bazaar has been extended to 400 metres due to the higher number of COVID-19 cases. Later on, door-to-door surveillance is carried out in these containment zones. Home delivery of essential goods is encouraged in these areas. ANMs, ASHA workers and Ward Volunteers visit each and every household in these localities and collect the information from the individuals. Meanwhile, disinfection measures are carried out extensively to contain the virus spread in the city. The indoor (houses) and outdoor (roads and streets) areas of the demarcated containment zones are disinfected with 5% Hypochlorite solution and bleaching powder. Also, a special officer is deployed for each of these wards to monitor the activities.”

Informing that the primary and secondary contacts will be listed out from the door-to-door survey, the GVMC CMO said that individuals with fever, cough and cold, or Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) will be tested for the virus. He further informed that the 20 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) deployed in the city are working round the clock to attend to these people. “A team, constituting a doctor and paramedical staff, are testing the samples received. If the individuals test positive, they are being shifted to the GITAM Hospital. The COVID-19 suspects are being sent to either to Pradhama Hospital or the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases,” he informed.