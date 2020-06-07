Visakhapatnam district has reported COVID-19 cases in double digits for the third straight day with 15 new cases coming to the light, as per the report released on Sunday night. While 2 cases were reported each from Anakapalle, Kancharapalem, Madhurawada, and Dibbapalem; Paravada, Gajuwaka, and Sabbavaram reported one case each. Sriharipuram reported 4 new COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam. With the new cases, the district count has now risen to 179.

Overall, 85 patients are currently undergoing treatment while 93 have been discharged after recovering from the infection. One patient in the district had earlier succumbed to the disease.

Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, reported 199 new COVID-19 cases as the overall state count increased to 4659. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department this morning, 12771 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh over the past 24 hours. 29 individuals have been discharged, post-treatment from coronavirus. With fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in AP rose to 3588. 2323 individuals have been discharged while 1192 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state.

The total number of foreign returnees who have tested positive and are currently marked active for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh is 126 out of 131 cases reported. Also, 810 people, from other states, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh with 508 of them being marked active while 28 have been discharged today. Adding up the new cases from the AP and non-AP categories in the state, the freshly reported total mounts to 199 (130 cases from AP and 69 cases of those who have returned to AP from foreign/other states).

*With the COVID-19 cases on the rise, citizens are advised to stay home and not to venture out unless essential. While going outdoors, citizens are further advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing.