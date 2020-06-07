130 more individuals from Andhra Pradesh tested positive for COVID-19, as on Sunday, as the state’s total continues to rise by the day. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department this morning, 17,695 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh over the past 24 hours. Two individuals, one each from Krishna and Kurnool, succumbed to the infection in the said period. 30 individuals have been discharged, post treatment from coronavirus . With fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in AP rose to 3718. 2353 individuals have been discharged while 1290 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state.

The total number of foreign returnees who have tested positive and are currently marked active for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh is 126 out of 131 cases reported. Also, 810 people, from other states, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh with 508 of them being marked active while 28 have been discharged today. Adding up the new cases from the AP and non-AP categories in the state, the freshly reported total mounts to 199 (130 cases from AP and 69 cases of those who have returned to AP from foreign/other states). The new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh have taken overall state tally to 4659.

Coming to Visakhapatnam, the district witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday too with about 19 patients testing positive. As per the report released on Saturday evening, two cases have been reported from Anakapalle, five from Kurmannapalem, three from Duvvada, one from Nakkapalli. Additionally, eight travellers in the district have tested positive. The count in Visakhapatnam currently stands at 164.

The COVID-19 cases continued to grow on the national scale as well with India recording as many as 9,971 new cases in a single day to register its biggest single-day spike. The tally has now gone up to 2,46,628 making India the fifth worst-hit country by coronavirus all over the world. 287 more COVID-19 deaths were also reported in a single day, taking the death toll to 6,929.