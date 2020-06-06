Visakhapatnam has seen a sudden rise in the number of cases in the last two days. 19 individuals have been tested positive over the past 24 hours in Visakhapatnam, taking the district tally to 164. Among the new coronavirus cases in Vizag, two have been reported from Anakapalle, five from Kurmannapalem, three from Duvvada, one from Nakkapalli and eight travellers have tested positive as per the Saturday evening official report.

Overall, 70 patients are currently undergoing treatment while 93 have been discharged after recovering from the infection. One patient in the district had earlier succumbed to the disease. While interacting with Yo! Vizag Andhra Medical College Principal, PV Sudhakar stated that maintaining social distancing continues to be crucial factor in preventing the spread of the virus.

Until Saturday, as many as 37635 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam. While 35,890 returned negative, the results of 1581 samples are awaited. 91 individuals are in isolation centres whereas 879 individuals are in quarantine centres in Vizag district. The overall district coronavirus tally rose to 164 with new cases were reported in Vizag district.

Andhra Pradesh has also witnessed a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases with as many as 161 testings positive over the past 24 hours. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department this morning, 12771 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh over the past 24 hours. 29 individuals have been discharged, post-treatment from coronavirus. With fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in AP rose to 3588. 2323 individuals have been discharged while 1192 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state.

The total number of foreign returnees who have tested positive and active for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh is 127 out of 131 cases reported. Also, 741 people, from other states, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh with 467 of them being marked active while 16 have been discharged today. With fresh COVID-19 cases being reported in AP, taking the overall state tally to 4460.

*With the COVID-19 cases on the rise, citizens are advised to stay home, not to venture out unless essential and to maintain social distancing.