The rapidly changing landscape of cinema is leading us all into watching our favourite stars not on the silver screen, but on our personal gadgets, in the comfort of our homes. Numerous films that were up for release in cinemas near us have opted for an OTT release, some of the noted movies being Gulaabo Sitaabo and Shakuntala Devi. In the latest, the makers of Penguin starring Keerthy Suresh, directed by Eashvar Karthic have revealed the release date of the movie on Amazon Prime Video. As per the latest announcement made by the Penguin team, the teaser of the film is set to release on 8 June 2020, and the movie is going to premier on 19 June in Telugu and Tamil. The dubbed version in Malayalam will also premier on the same day.

While little has been revealed about the plot of the film at present, the makers have managed to keep up the suspense and hype on social media. Keerthy Suresh is seen playing a pregnant woman in the previously released first look of Penguin. All social media announcements of Penguin only have the “Expect the Unexpected” tagline that go along with its posters.

Penguin marks actor Keerthy Suresh’s latest outing in Telugu cinema after her National Award winning performance as legendary actor Savithri in 2018 film Mahanati. The film has been produced by Karthik Subbaraj, who previously directed Petta starring Rajinikanth. A staunch Rajinikanth fan, the director/producer is also famous for his 2014 film Jigarthanda that received immense critical acclaim. The shooting of Penguin was wrapped up in November last year. The director credited the lead of his film Keerthy Suresh for demonstrating humungous dedication to the project. While the first look of the Penguin has cinelovers hooked, we would have to wait till the release date on 8 June for a sneak peak on Amazon Prime.