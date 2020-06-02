OTT Platforms have been dishing out impressive content over the last few months. With the foreseeable future of movie theatres being uncertain, OTTs are surely filling in the gap with high-concept films and shows. While the newly released shows and movies have been garnering praise for their quality, here are some more movies we’re excited to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other OTTs this June.

5 movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other OTTs this June:

#1 Jojo Rabbit

Set in Nazi era, Jojo Rabbit ironically won accolades for being an extremely uplifting movie. The movie follows the life on young boy – Jojo who joins the Nazi army and makes ‘Adolf Hitler’ his imaginary friend. The movie showcases the extent to which young German boys were brainwashed and the friendship between the two central characters. This satirical take on one of the darkest periods in history makes Jojo Rabbit a must watch.

When and Where to watch: 2 June on Disney+ Hotstar

#2 Chintu Ka Birthday

One look at the trailer of Chintu Ka Birthday would shake you up. Set in a simple middle-class Indian home, the movie follows the story of Chintu, whose birthday gets ruined due to an unpleasant turn of events in a war-struck country. With celebrated actors Tillotama Shome and Vinay Pathak playing the lead, Chintu Ka Birthday won several accolades at international film festivals when it released theatrically.

When and Where to watch: 5 June on Zee5

#3 Choked

Directed by maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Choked follows the story of a middle-class woman who finds an ingenuine way to make money. However, her fate turns around once the government’s demonetisation scheme rolls out. Complete with music by Indian American musician Karsh Kale, Choked is making heads turn with its engaging story line.

When and Where to watch: 5 June on Netflix

#4 Gulaabo Sitaabo

Gulaabo Sitaabo is among the big-ticket Bollywood flicks that is set to premiere directly on an OTT platform. If Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead can’t tempt you enough, the movie has been directed by Shoojit Sircar – the genius who gave us films like Piku and Vicky Donor. The trailer has tropes of a typical Shoojit Sircar film, complete with quirky characters and an old-world charm.

When and Where to watch: 12 June on Amazon Prime

#5 Penguin

Keerthy Suresh’s next, produced by Karthik Subbaraj, directed by Eashvar Karthic is set to entertain us soon. With its direct-OTT release, Penguin too, will become one of the first few South Indian movies to be released online first. While little is known about the plot of the film, it has been revealed from the first look that Keerthy plays a pregnant woman in the thriller.

When and Where to watch: 19 June on Amazon Prime