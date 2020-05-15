7 Indian movies that will be releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video

With the theatres being shut down due to the pandemic, a few individuals from the entertainment industry have decided to release their movies directly on streaming services to keep the audience engaged. Amazon Prime Video has released a list of seven movies spanning in five different languages which will be released worldwide within the next three months.

With #WorldPremiereOnPrime, the service’s Instagram page released the list and tagged the actors, producers, and directors of these films.

Here are the 7 new Indian movies that will be released directly on Amazon Prime Video:

#1 Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil)

A Tamil legal drama film directed by debutant J.J Fredrick, PonMmagal Vandhal stars South Indian heavyweights Jyothika, Parthiban, Bhagyaraj, Prathap Pothen, and Pandirajan. The movie is produced by Suriya and Rajashekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

Releases on 29 May

#2 Gulabo Sitabo (Hindi)

Shoojit Sircar’s Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushman Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo is a Hindi comedy-drama film. The movie is set in Lucknow and sees the duo play the role of warring men. It is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Releases on 12 June

#3 Penguin (Tamil and Telugu)

Produced by Stone Bench Films and Karthik Subbaraj, and directed by Eshavar Karthic, Penguin is a drama film starring National Award winner Keerthy Suresh in the lead role and is one of the eagerly awaited movies slated for a release on Amazon Prime Video.

Releases on 19 June

#4 Law (Kannada)

A legal drama film, Law is written and directed by Raghu Samarth and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar. The movie stars Ragini Chandran, Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru.

Releases on 26 June

#5 French Biryani (Kannada)

Danish Sait, a celebrated comedian plays one of the leads along with Sal Yusuf and Pitobash as the other leads. Written by Avinash Balekkala, directed by Pannaga Bharana, the movie is produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudutt A Talwar.

Releases on 24th July

#6 Shakunthala Devi (Hindi)

Starring Vidya Balan as the ‘human computer’, this Hindi biographical film is written and directed by Anu Menon. The movie also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, and Amith Sadh playing pivotal roles.

Release date yet to be announced.

#7 Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam)

The only Malayalam flick on the list, Sufiyum Sujatayum will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Vijay Babu’s Friday Film house, this Malayalam romantic drama movie stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya as leads. The movie is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas.

Release date to be announced.