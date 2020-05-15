The state-board 10th class examinations will be held in Andhra Pradesh from 10 July 2020 to 15 July 2020 as announced by State Education Minister, Adhimulapu Suresh. While the exams of class 10 will be conducted over six days, oriental SSC and vocational SSC exams will be conducted over two days. Announcing the dates for 10th class exams in AP, the Minister stated that the exams would be completed by 17 July and 6 subjects will have 6 papers of 100 marks each.

He further added that the schedule has been reduced from 11 papers to 6 papers due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Mr. Suresh also said that the format of the question papers and information about the examination centers will be announced soon.

The Minister notified that orders have already been issued to DEO, collectors, and education officials regarding the upcoming exams. He reassured that several precautionary measures are being taken at examination centres against the spread of COVID-19. In line with the same, the test centres have been identified and cross-checked with containment zones.

In view of the COVID-19 safety guidelines, the Director of Government Examinations, A. Subba Reddy, has released the following instructions for a smooth and successful examination process:

1. The constitution of centres shall be reworked. Fresh proposals shall be submitted based on the strength and ability to duly follow the physical distance of 4 feet between student to student in the examination centre. The detailed instructions that were already issued from time to time in the past regarding the constitution of examination centres hold good.

2. Furniture and all other basic amenities shall be provided for the proposed examination centres.

3. While constituting the examination centres, schools, where quarantine centres are being run, shall be avoided.

4. The teams shall be constituted with one Dy EO, One MEO, and one Headmaster or One MEO, Two Headmasters to certify the availability of furniture and all other basic amenities in the proposed centres. The teams shall physically visit each and every proposed centre to assess and ensure that physical distance shall be followed. Every team shall visit 20 centres.

5. Permission shall be taken from the Collector and the Superintendent of Police for the free movement of teams in the light of the restrictions imposed for movement people due to COVID-19.

6. The teams shall follow all COVID-19 norms during their visits.

7. Any schools irrespective of Management can be constituted as an examination centre. In case of need Junior colleges, Polytechnic colleges, Degree colleges, and Engineering colleges can also be constituted as examination centres.

8. The model papers for the academic courses will be put on the website of the DGE for the benefit of the students by 16-05-2020.

9. The constitution of centres shall reach the DGE by 18-05-2020 to take further action in the matter.

AP 10th class exams dates and schedule: