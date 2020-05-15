Visakhapatnam reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, count in Andhra hits 2157

Visakhapatnam, on Friday, reported 2 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the district tally to 68. As per the bulletin released by the State Government, 42 cases have been marked active and undergoing treatment while 25 have been discharged so far in the district. One patient succumbed to COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam. It may be noted that until Wednesday, Visakhapatnam reported no COVID-19 cases for three straight days, from Monday.

Sharing information regarding the new COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam, GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health), Dr. KLSG Sastry, a couple from GVMC ward no 28 tested positive for the infection and is currently undergoing treatment. The male patient has been identified iron scrap seller, who recently visited Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, 9,038 samples have been tested in Andhra Pradesh for coronavirus. The state reported a total of 57 new cases in the past 24 hours. The tests were conducted from 9 AM on 14 May 2020, until 9 AM, on 15 May 2020. With the newly registered cases, the tally in the state soared to 2,157. While 857 individuals are currently undergoing treatment, 1252 patients were discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus. A total of 48 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh so far. The district-wise tally of COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours is as follows: Nellore and Chittor report 14 each, Kurnool 8, Anathapur 4, Kadapa 2, Krishna 9 and East Godavari 1, Vizianagaram 3

The COVID-19 positive cases from other states accounted for a total of 150 (Odisha: 10, Maharashtra 101, Gujarat: 26, Karnataka: 1, West Bengal: 1, Rajasthan: 11)