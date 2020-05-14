COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh continues to rise as 36 more test positive

The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh continues to rise. While 9,256 samples tested were in Andhra Pradesh over the past 24 hours, 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, the total number of coronavirus cases in AP reached 2100 on Thursday morning, In the past 24 hours, 50 individuals recovered from the infection. With this latest development, the recovery rate of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed 56%.

The district-wise tally of the newly registered cases is as follows: Nellore 15, Chittoor 9, Guntur 5, Kadapa 2, Krishna 2, Srikakulam 2, and West Godavari 1. Out of these new cases, 12 cases from Nellore, 8 cases from Chittoor, and one case from West Godavari are the individuals who have had a connection with the large scale outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market in Chennai. It is to be noted that Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing cases connected to the Koyambedu cluster for the past few days. Visakhapatnam, on the other hand, has reported no new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 860 patients are currently undergoing treatment across the state, 1192 individuals were discharged after testing negative for the virus. The recovery rate of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh is at 56.7% against the national average of 33.8%.

Additionally, 105 migrants who returned to Andhra Pradesh from Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and West Bengal tested positive for the coronavirus, as on Thursday. Summing up the migrant cases with the 2100 cases, the state tally is currently at 2205.