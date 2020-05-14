An eight-member team from the headquarters of LG Chem, South Korea arrived in Vizag on Wednesday. The company sent the delegation to probe the horrific gas leak incident which took place at the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam on 7 May.

The technical team, comprising experts from production, environment, and safety areas, will investigate the cause behind the gas leak at the plant. The delegation will further work closely on-ground along with the concerned authorities to resolve the situation and assist with real-time remedial and rehabilitation measures. The dispatched team, led by the president of the petrochemicals company, is also slated to interact with the victims and affected families, on Thursday, to explain the support measures in detail. Furthermore, a meeting with Visakhapatnam district authorities has also been scheduled for Thursday.

Earlier, the firm also stated that a special task force has been formed to assist the families that have been affected by the gas leak.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Government has been taking measures to restore normalcy in the areas affected by the gas leak. A High Power Committee has already been constituted to investigate the gas leak tragedy and take stock of the recovery measures. A week-long sanitation drive, led by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is being carried out to improve the ease of liveability in these villages.

In order to keep a tab on the survivors’ health, the AP State Government has directed the officials to set up YSR clinics. Currently, special teams constituting experts in pulmonology, gastroenterology, neurology, and pediatrics are deployed to provide medical care in the affected villages.

The fateful incident on 7 May left RR Venkatapuram and the surrounding villages in total disarray. Apart from taking 11 lives, the gas leak from the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam caused ill-health to several hundreds of locals, who are currently undergoing treatment.