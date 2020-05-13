Week-long sanitation drive to be held in villages affected by Vizag gas leak

In wake of the gas leak tragedy which took place at LG Polymers plant in Vizag, on 7 May, Andhra Pradesh state representatives held a meeting at Visakhapatnam District Collectorate. Member of Rajya Sabha and YSRCP National General Secretary Vijayasai Reddy, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Botcha Satyanarayana, Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperation, Kurusala Kannababu, along with Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand, took part in the meeting. Speaking to the media, AP Agriculture and Cooperation Minister, Kurasala Kannababu said that week-long sanitation drive will be conducted in the five villages surrounding RR Venkatapuram, which were affected by the gas leak in Vizag.

On this occasion, Visakhapatnam District Collector elaborated the future course of action to the public representatives. He informed that YSR clinics will be set up in these five villages affected by the gas leak in Vizag. He further mentioned that the tanks at the LG Polymers plant were emptied. Sharing the medical facilities that are to be instituted in these five affected villages, AP Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasarao said that medical teams will be set up at each village. Additionally, an ambulance will be allotted for each village.

Elaborating further, Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Dr PV Sudhakar informed the ministers that special teams constituting experts in pulmonology, gastroenterology, neurology, and pediatrics are deployed to provide medical care in the affected villages. District authorities are inspecting the rest of the industries in Visakhapatnam, in wake of the recent gas leak incident. Currently, three teams are monitoring the industries. Another team is all set to begin scrutiny in the district.

The meeting was also attended by Member of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman, Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Anakapalli Legislative Member, AVSD Gudivada Amarnath, RDO Mandala Kishore and former legislators.