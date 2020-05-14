Amitabh-Ayushmann starrer Gulabo Sitabo to release directly on Amazon Prime Video

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is set to become one of the few new Bollywood films to be released directly on a streaming platform amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. With the pandemic stalling the releases of many films which were initially expecting a summer release, several filmmakers have been looking towards streaming platforms. Marking a development in this regard, Gulabo Sitabo will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on 12 June.

On Thursday morning, Ayushmann Khurrana announced that his new film will release on Amazon Prime Video on 12 June. The development fetched support from quite a few other members of the film fraternity as well. Gulabo Sitabo was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on 17 April.

Amazon Prime Video has also announced on Thursday that the film will premiere globally across 200 countries on their platform from June 12, 2020. They put up a tweet with the caption “They say opposites attract. In this case, to wreck things up. Intriguing, is it not?”

Amitabh Bachchan too tweeted about the film. Stating that he has seen the film industry go through many changes in the span of his 51-year-long career, the legendary actor called the digital release of Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video “amazing”. Mr Bachchan noted that he is honoured to be a part of yet another change.

So keep your popcorn handy and catch a show of this much-anticipated film with your loved ones.