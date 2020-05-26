AP reported 48 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday morning to take the state tally to 2719. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, 55 individuals were discharged over the past 24 hours, after recovering from the virus. 8148 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the said period across the state. A total of 1903 individuals have been discharged after reporting recovery while 57 patients succumbed to COVID-19. 759 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

#COVIDUpdates: as on 26/05/2020 10:00AM

*Total registered cases in the state: 2719

*Discharged: 1903

*Deceased: 57

*Active Cases: 759#APFightsCorona

Out of the fresh COVID-19 positive cases in AP, 4 people tested positive in Chittoor are from Koyambedu market in Tamil Nadu. The COVID-19 count from other states currently in Andhra Pradesh account for a total of 153 (Odisha: 10, Maharashtra: 101, Gujarat: 26, Karnataka: 1, West Bengal: 1, Rajasthan: 11 and Tamil Nadu: 3). Out of these, 47 cases are currently marked active and 70 people have been discharged from Maharastra total. While a total of 111 foreign returnees have tested positive so far, 49 new patients (44 from Kuwait, 3 from Qatar, and 1 from Saudi Arabia) tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, of the 10 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Vizag as of Monday evening, 5 have been identified as foreign returnees. Among the remaining five cases, four have been reported from CB Palem (Iruvada Village falls in Achutapuram Mandal) while one has been reported from Chinna Jalaripeta in Vizag.

The nation-wide COVID-19 tally rose to over 1,45,000 with fresh cases coming to light from different parts of the country. The death toll due to COVID-19 in India stands at 4169.

Note: The district-wise tally of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh has not been updated by the State Government media bulletin.